SGA Scores 31 As Thunder Win 134-129 Over Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to come out on top with a 134-129 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

By: News 9

-

Snapping Utah's nine-game home winning streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to come out with a win after losing two games on the road earlier this week.

After losing to the Lakers and Clippers in games on Los Angeles on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the Thunder travelled to Salt Lake City looking for another win to add to their already impressive season.

Luckily for Oklahoma City, they did win, with efforts from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in combining for 58 points and 14 assists.

Next for the Thunder, a trip to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Saturday before returning to Oklahoma City to welcome Portland on Tuesday.