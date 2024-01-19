Behind The Badge: Oklahoma County Jail Hostage Rescue

News 9 got an inside look at a security breach at the current Oklahoma County Jail facility, with inmates running free and a captive officer. The scene played out live on Facebook, and a detention officer was held captive. An Oklahoma City police captain shares the mission to rescue a fellow officer. He talks exclusively with News 9's Lisa Monahan.

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 9:23 pm

By: News 9


News 9 got an inside look at a security breach at the current Oklahoma County Jail facility, with inmates running free and a captive officer. The scene played out live on Facebook, and a detention officer was held captive.

An Oklahoma City police captain shares the mission to rescue a fellow officer. He talks exclusively with News 9's Lisa Monahan.

To learn more about this story, and more Behind The Badge Coverage click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 18th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024