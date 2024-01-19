Behind The Badge: Oklahoma County Jail Hostage Rescue

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 9:23 pm
News 9 got an inside look at a security breach at the current Oklahoma County Jail facility, with inmates running free and a captive officer. The scene played out live on Facebook, and a detention officer was held captive.
An Oklahoma City police captain shares the mission to rescue a fellow officer. He talks exclusively with News 9's Lisa Monahan.
January 18th, 2024
