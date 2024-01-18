Movie Man: The Brothers Sun

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli interviewed two of the stars from the new Netflix series, "The Brothers Sun".

By: News 9

The Brothers Sun can be described as a gangster dark comedy with some drama and heavy action. Sam Song li plays Bruce Sun. He’s a kind-hearted college student who lives with his mother, portrayed by Michelle Yeoh in Los Angeles. Their lives are turned upside down when the long—estranged brother and son, Charles played by Justin Chien comes to Los Angeles. Now Charles is a cutthroat assassin who enlists the help of his mother to take down a dangerous crime syndicate. News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli interviewed two of the stars from the new Netflix series.



