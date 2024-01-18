1 Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting At Beckham Co. Oilfield

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting at a Beckham County oilfield.

By: News 9

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting at a Beckham County oilfield.

Clayton Hayes was taken into police custody on Jan. 11 after police attempted to save Colter Vaught’s life. Vaught was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

According to the affidavit, Hayes called 911 and claimed he shot a man who was attempting to climb in his truck through the window. According to police, he said he did not know the man.

Throughout the investigation, police found that Hayes and Vaught did know each other. According to the affidavit, Hayes had been in a relationship with Vaught’s ex-wife and they had a child together. Vaught had since been in a relationship with his ex-wife, they also have children, police say.

In Dec. of 2023 police had been called to an incident between Hayes and Vaught that was a verbal altercation.

During an interview with a detective, Hayes claimed that he knew it was Vaught who was coming into his truck. He said Vaught grabbed him and started hitting him, and he fought back, the affidavit says. Hayes then grabbed the gun that he had in his truck and shot Vaught in the chest one time, according to the affidavit.

Hayes has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.