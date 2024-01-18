OSU Cornhole Earns National Title

Tevis Hillis took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk to OSU Cornhole about their club.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Cornhole Team recently brought home a national championship; Tevis Hillis took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to them to talk about their club.

OSU has the largest cornhole club in the country, and they said they practice weekly, do tournaments with each other, and play for hours at a time.

They have played in several tournaments and placed second nationally last year.

They said getting that experience helped them come back and win this year.



