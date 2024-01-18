2 Dead After Head-On Collision In Cimarron City

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 12:14 pm
Two people are dead after a crash Thursday morning in Cimarron City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.
According to OHP, the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. was a head-on collision on State Highway 74 near Cimarron Road.
The crash has affected traffic in the area, and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
