2 Dead After Head-On Collision In Cimarron City

A head-on collision in Cimarron City has left two people dead, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 12:14 pm

By: News 9


CIMARRON CITY, Okla. -

Two people are dead after a crash Thursday morning in Cimarron City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

According to OHP, the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. was a head-on collision on State Highway 74 near Cimarron Road.

The crash has affected traffic in the area, and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 18th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 15th, 2024

January 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024