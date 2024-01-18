Redbud Classic Registration Opens, Benefits Local Charity

Registration for the 41st annual Redbud Classic has officially opened, and the race will benefit Focus On Home.

By: News 9

Redbud Executive Director Kristin Hersom and Executive Director of Focus On Home Jolie Sanders were on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the event.

“We've got events for the entire family. Walking, running, cycling, bring your kids, bring your dogs to the wolf walk,” said Herson. “We really want to get everyone active.”

Focus On Home is a local charity that has been announced as the beneficiary of the event.

Focus On Home’s goal is to end furniture poverty in the Oklahoma City community.

“We work with people that are transitioning out of homelessness and provide full customized furniture packages for families who are reestablishing security and safety and stability with new housing,” Sanders said.

The event takes place in Nichols Hills on April 6 and 7, 2024.

You can register to participate or register to volunteer on the Redbud Classic website.

CLICK HERE to learn more.