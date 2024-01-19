9 Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking In Edmond Rental House

Police obtained a warrant to search the AirBNB rental and found over 30 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars.

By: News 9

-

Nine people were arrested on Dec. 9 after police seized 30 pounds of marijuana and over $18,000 from a rental house in Edmond, police documents say.

Gaomin Zheng, Fenhou Chen, Brian Bae, Weiqiang Zhou, Bin Chien, Li Yue, Yun Dun Zheng, Lichun Yu, and Guangjin Lin were all arrested and charged with distribution of CDS and conspiracy to distribute CDS, according to police documents.

The rental house was near North Santa Fe Avenue and West Edmond Road.

Police believed this rental house to be a drug distribution operation.

Police obtained a warrant to search the AirBNB rental and found over 30 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars.