By: News 9

Oklahoma City Could Be Getting A Downtown Grocery Store

Leaders in Oklahoma City are working to add a full-service grocery store to the downtown area.

Developers for the $24 million project are asking the City Council for $765,000 in tax increment financing.

The store would be between Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 7th Street.

The plans also offer living spaces, a pickleball court and a rooftop greenhouse for the building.



