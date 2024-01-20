Oklahoma City Could Be Getting A Downtown Grocery Store

Friday, January 19th 2024, 6:34 pm
Leaders in Oklahoma City are working to add a full-service grocery store to the downtown area.
Developers for the $24 million project are asking the City Council for $765,000 in tax increment financing.
The store would be between Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 7th Street.
The plans also offer living spaces, a pickleball court and a rooftop greenhouse for the building.
January 19th, 2024
