By: News 9

Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors Fought In Court By ACLU & Oklahoma Families

An Oklahoma law that bans gender-affirming care for minors is being heard in a US Appeals Court.

The ACLU is suing on behalf of five Oklahoma families challenging Senate Bill 613.

The ACLU asked the appeals court to reverse a lower court's decision to stop the state from enforcing the ban on gender affirming care for minors.

That judge in Oklahoma's northern district said in October that minors seeking the care had no fundamental right to the treatment.

That decision allowed the ban to take effect.

The author of Senate Bill 613, Toni Hasenbeck, says she believes the law protects Oklahoma children.

She also says the law only bans surgeries for minors, and that those under 18 can access other gender-affirming care.

Wednesday, lawyers representing the ACLU and the five Oklahoma families made their case.

The court has not filed a decision in this case yet.