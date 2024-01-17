OCCC Helps Train Future Car Technicians With New Partnerships

Oklahoma City Community College has partnered with six car manufacturers to help meet the demand for people qualified to service and repair vehicles.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Community College is welcoming a new partnership with Hyundai and Genesis to help train future car technicians.

OCCC says these brands are among the fastest-growing manufacturers in the world, but there aren’t enough people qualified to service and repair those vehicles.

OCCC is working to help students meet that demand with those cars on campus.

Brad Walker, the director of automotive technology, says they hope to recruit a new generation of automotive technicians.

“It is a skill trade deficit. The shops are severely short-handed, and this can help with that, and our students can hit the ground running,” Walker said.

OCCC’s classroom and lab experiences emphasize hands-on training with available day and night classes.

This partnership with Hyundai and Genesis now brings six different car manufacturers to campus.

John Claybon, dean for business information technology, says OCCC is exceptionally excited about new opportunities.

“Because of the quality of students we produce and the quality of technicians that we put out in the industry, we have created a reputation for ourselves that is helping us recruit more manufacturers,” Claybon said.

OCCC said they hope to add their 7th car manufacturer to the list by the end of this month, which will bring even more opportunities for students.