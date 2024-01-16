Thunder To Play Clippers Tuesday After Monday's Loss To Lakers

Tuesday, January 16th 2024, 5:29 pm
Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to Lebron James and the Lakers. But, there is no time to dwell on that game. They’re playing Russell Westbrook and the Clippers Tuesday night.
The Clippers are right behind the Thunder in the Western Conference Standings.
Oklahoma’s Own Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee has more on Tuesday’s matchup between the Thunder and Clippers.
