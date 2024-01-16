Oklahoma Congressman's PROTECT Taiwan Act Makes Headway In Washington

Lucas wants to build on the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which spelled out US support for Taiwan as a democracy independent from China, and which requires the president to notify Congress promptly if Taiwan's security is threatened by China.

The supplemental aid bill that’s still on hold in Washington includes not only aid for Ukraine and Israel, but also for Taiwan to help deter a potential invasion by China. A different bill sponsored by an Oklahoma congressman could achieve the same thing.

Congressman Frank Lucas’ PROTECT Taiwan Act is gaining traction. He says Congress needs to do this now.

“I don’t want to wait until after they’re been invaded, like the Urkranians have been, to try to respond,” Lucas said.

Lucas wants to build on the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which spelled out US support for Taiwan as a democracy independent from China, and which requires the president to notify Congress promptly if Taiwan's security is threatened by China.

“My bill simply says when the president makes that pronouncement, and I hope he doesn’t have to make that pronouncement, that it will be US policy to exclude the Chinese from all international organizations that we are a part of,” Lucas said.

Think of the G-20, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, bodies that, Lucas says, have given China access to international markets, capital and technology.

“You’ve benefited from open society. You’ve benefited from western culture. You’ve benefited from a market economy. Now you can’t go around trying to destroy those institutions,” Lucas said.

Lucas acknowledges the US couldn't by itself remove China from these groups, but he believes if we took the first step, others would follow. Taiwan is too important.

Why is Lucas the one pushing this measure? Because, he says, as a rancher and a lifelong advocate for producers, he understands better than most the importance of a stable world economy.

"In the United States, we have been food exporters since the founding of the country," said Lucas. "If we don’t sell into the world market, we can’t clear our wheat markets, or our corn markets, or pork markets. Making sure that international commerce continues to move forward means making sure we have peace and stability in the world economy, and that’s what my effort is aimed at."

The bill now heads to the Senate. Lucas says, assuming it passes there, he’s confident President Biden will sign it into law.