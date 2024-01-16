Plumber Talks Dos And Don'ts Of Addressing Frozen Pipes

A local plumber is offering advice on how to prevent pipes from freezing and what to do if it does happen, as many people in Central Oklahoma report losing their running water during the recent stretch of frigid temperatures.

A local plumber is offering advice on how to prevent pipes from freezing and what to do if it does happen, as many people in Central Oklahoma report losing their running water during the recent stretch of frigid temperatures.

News 9 saw numerous posts on Facebook about families either not having any running water, having only hot water, or having only cold water. Seeing so many questions on what to do, News 9 reached out to Airco Service to see if any advice could be offered.

Charles Glenn, the Oklahoma City plumbing manager for Airco Service, said one of the best defenses against frozen pipes is insulation.

"Insulating your water piping. That's something you can definitely do to prevent it. But then also making sure your home is properly heated and properly insulated," Glenn said.

Even if a home does have good insulation, Glenn said residents should still drip their faucets during freezing weather. If the outside temperature dips to the teens, increase the water flow.

"As the temperature continues to decline and get worse, like it is now and has been the last several days, take those drips and let's go steady stream, like pencil streams," Glenn advised. "But don't just drip the cold side. Drip the hot side as well. Drip multiple faucets."

Glenn said if the plumbing is in an exterior wall, prioritize dripping water in that area.

Glenn said by opening up the faucet, heat is also being let back into the pipes.

"But also, open up those cabinets," Glenn added. "You hear that a lot. That helps. You're getting that hot air underneath the cabinets to not only the water lines but drain lines."

If a home's pipes are already frozen, Glenn said the best thing to do is keep the faucets open and let the pipes thaw naturally. Residents can also use hair dryers, but Glenn said the method is very labor-intensive. Space heaters can also be an option, as long as the user is always monitoring them.

"Open up the cabinets, put (the space heater) right there at the base of the cabinet right there," said Glenn. "I wouldn't jam it up in there. Make sure you're clear from combustibles."

Wednesday's high temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s. That's when pipes will begin to thaw, allowing people to notice whether their pipes are damaged by the freeze. If there is a leak, Glenn advised calling a plumber. He said flooding from a burst pipe and cause thousands of dollars in damage.