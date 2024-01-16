Multipurpose Stadium Funding Increase Approved For Oklahoma City

The stadium would include a United States Soccer Federation approved pitch, seating for 8,000 people, locker rooms and suites, according to the city.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Council approved a budget increase for a multipurpose stadium through MAPS 4, according to the city. The budget has been raised from $41 million to $71 million, the city says.

With the new funding, the stadium will be built in downtown Oklahoma City. The tax increment financing and other city funds will go toward the stadium’s construction, the city says.

The stadium would include a United States Soccer Federation approved pitch, seating for 8,000 people, locker rooms and suites, according to the city. The city is hoping the stadium will drive the development of sports-centered entertainment.

“This outcome addresses three challenges,” Mayor David Holt said in a press release from Oklahoma CIty. “The MAPS 4 stadium project was always funded below the level this city deserves, the project never had a budget for land acquisition, and the land south of Bricktown needs a catalyst. With adoption of this plan by the Council, we have a more appropriate budget for the stadium, we can secure the donation of land, and we will provide the spark this particular property needs. That we can do all of this without general fund tax dollars is a win-win.”

﻿

OKC Energy FC Ownership is set to purchase some undeveloped land south of Bricktown and donate 7.2 acres for this project.

The MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board and MAPS 4 Venues Subcommittee must approve the land donation. That would happen in the early spring, the city says.

“I want to thank the Energy FC ownership group for their offer to donate the land for the stadium, and I want to thank the City Manager, Kenny Tsoodle with the Alliance for Economic Development, Councilmen Stone and Stonecipher, everyone who was involved in this for the last two years, the Council and the committees and trusts who approved it. We look forward to the next steps and another exciting development for Oklahoma City,” Holt said.