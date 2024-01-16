Donald Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucuses In Iowa

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa Monday night.

Monday, January 15th 2024, 7:33 pm

By: Associated Press


After months of campaigning, the Republican candidates vying to unseat President Joe Biden in November face their first formal test at the ballot box in the Iowa caucuses.

It is the first contest of the 2024 presidential primary season.

At stake are Iowa’s 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and perhaps more importantly, bragging rights and momentum heading into the New Hampshire primary next week and next month’s contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

For details on the results click here: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-iowa-election-2024-results
