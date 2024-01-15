Thunder Face Off Against Lakers Monday Night

The Thunder are set to play in Los Angeles Monday night on a four-game winning streak.

By: News 9

After two home games, the Oklahoma City Thunder is back on the road for another four-game trip.

The Thunder are set to play in Los Angeles Monday night on a four-game winning streak. The Thunder are playing against Lebron James and the Lakers.

The injury report says Shai Gilgeous Alexander may not play tonight because of a right knee sprain.

