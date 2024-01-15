Downed Power Lines Fixed At OU Health Campus

OG&E crews repaired downed power lines near OU Health in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

Downed power lines have been restored after blocking a roadway Monday morning southeast of OU Health in Oklahoma City.

OU Health said the lines came down in the 1200 block of Northeast 8th Street near North Everest Avenue.

OG&E crews responded to the scene and were able to repair the damaged lines. They have not yet said what caused the lines to fall down.

The surrounding streets have been reopened at this time.



