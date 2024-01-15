Turner Turnpike Reopens In Central Oklahoma After Several Crashes

Portions of the Turner Turnpike are back open on Sunday following several crashes from the winter weather.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said that as of 9 p.m., eastbound lanes are open between SH-48/SH-66 near Bristow and SH-33 near Kellyville due to the earlier crash.

The westbound lanes are back open at Chandler after an earlier crash as well, the OTA said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

﻿What Are The Best Safety Tips For Driving In Freezing Weather?

AAA-Oklahoma is urging drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for the cold before a polar plunge in temperatures arrives. AAA said the sudden onset of dangerously cold weather often leads to a spike in assistance calls, especially for dead batteries.

1) Before you hit the road, you should open your hood and check for any visible deterioration.

2} Always check the air pressure in your tires because, with every 10-degree drop, your tires can lose one pound of pressure.

3) Remember to find a safe place to pull over if you have trouble.

4) Always put on your hazard lights and stay in your vehicle.

AAA Spokeswoman Rylie Fletcher said the most important thing you can do is slow down because you don’t want to be in a situation where your car slides across the road.

If you must get on the road, make sure you allow extra time to get where you’re going.



