Earthquake 'Swarm' Rattles Oklahomans

By: News 9

At least a dozen earthquakes that began late Friday night rattled Oklahomans through much of the metro, only to be hit by another powerful one early Saturday morning.

About 20 minor quakes have also been reported in the area near Coleville Road and Midwest Boulevard in the northern part of Edmond.

The biggest quake came just before 6 a.m. and the USGS rated it at 4.4.

The second-largest happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, a 4.1 magnitude.

Jeff Davis, a homeowner who lives a block away from one of the earthquake epicenters, said he moved to Oklahoma from Colorado four years ago, and never expected anything like Friday night.

"I stayed up until about midnight to just sit here and feel the rumbles. It was really interesting. I had never felt that before," Davis said.

It's not yet known exactly what might have caused the seismic events.

The team is investigating it at Oklahoma State University and said there's no active oil and gas activity in the area.

"We've learned a lot about quakes and the impact that can occur from fracking or wastewater injection wells. That's not because of what's going on right now. But again, those faults do remain active and and they do occasionally trigger just because they're active and they're shifting," said Trey Davis with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said that this type of event, many earthquakes happening in a short period, is known as a swarm. He said that is happening because it's relieving some pressure that's built up in the ground.

The epicenter of the quakes was in Edmond near Arcadia Lake and the water resource facility.

The City of Edmond said it did not believe any of their critical water infrastructure was damaged but a spokesperson said in a statement that "we are in contact with state officials investigating the occurrences as well as the Corps of Engineers who will inspect the dam at Arcadia lake for impacts."

The spokesperson said the Edmond Fire and police did not receive any damage reports from anyone in city limits.