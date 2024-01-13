Steelers Vs. Bills Super Wild Card Weekend Game Postponed To Monday Due To Weather

The New York governor announced Saturday that the Steelers vs. Bills game would be postponed until Monday.

By: CBS Sports

Multiple Super Wild Card Weekend matchups will be affected due to weather, and now, one game has been postponed because of it.

According to CBS Sports NFL Lead Insider Jonathan Jones, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that the Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills playoff matchup will be moved from 12 p.m. CT on Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Weather.com, Buffalo is under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds are expected this weekend, while snow accumulations in the area could range from 1 to 3 feet. The Bills even previously asked for help to shovel snow in Highmark Stadium.







