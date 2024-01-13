The best advice for anyone is to stay inside. But staying home for extended periods can present its own challenges; especially if it disrupts a normal routine. In those cases, a loved one might sometimes wander away.

How To Help Those With Disabilities During Cold Weather

People with disabilities or other underlying conditions are more vulnerable to extreme temperatures, according to the CDC.

The Oklahoma Alzheimer's Association has been working with its families to prepare for the coming days. "Dark surfaces can be perceived as holes," said Michaelle Statham, director of programs for the Oklahoma chapter. "They might see ice, but they won't remember or see that it will be slick for them."

Additionally, people with Alzheimer's might mistake snow as a solid surface. Statham recommends people with Alzheimer's walk with a family member or caregiver if they must travel outside during a winter weather event.

However, the best advice for anyone is to stay inside. But staying home for extended periods can present its own challenges; especially if it disrupts a normal routine. In those cases, a loved one might sometimes wander away.

"But as soon as you notice your loved one is gone, you want to quickly begin a search for them," Statham said. "If you don't see them within 15 minutes, we urge you to go ahead and call 911."