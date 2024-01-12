OKC Plumbers Brace For Temperature Drop, Expecting Frozen Pipe Calls

Oklahoma City plumbing companies are preparing for a rush, as temperatures drop this weekend. News 9's Jordan Fremstad spoke with one expert who says his team is ready for what's in store.

As frigid temperatures loom, plumbers brace for emergencies. Pipes can freeze and burst.

Plumbers offer advice to homeowners to avoid frozen pipes. However, one Oklahoma City Plumber knows their services will be in high demand.

The weather is mild but Damon Brewer knows what’s coming. “Hopefully we’re prepared for what we can,” said Brewer, a plumbing contractor with Plumbing Masters LLC in Oklahoma City. “In two days, we’re about to understand what Oklahoma weather’s about,” Brewer said.

Fridged temperatures lurk on the horizon and Brewer and his team must be ready. “Tires for my guy’s trucks are very important,” Brewer said.

They loaded up their trucks with the right equipment to help homeowners with emergencies. “Blowers that can heat up a whole house,” Brewer said.

From Brewer’s experience, frozen pipes bursting inside homes is inevitable. “Definitively, after two days we’re gonna be getting frozen pipe calls,” Brewer said.

Of course, when the weather gets cold like this, plumbers always recommend that you keep your tap water running. Otherwise, people could pay the price. “It gets busy, very stressful with the amount of phone calls,” Brewer said.

If pipes burst Brewer said people should call a plumber and control what they can. “Just take a breath and come down,” Brewer said. “Make very rational decisions.”

Brewer said to divert the water and unplug any electronics to avoid safety hazards. “Shut off the breakers if you know the breakers,” Brewer said

That’s why Brewer said preparations are essential while the weather is quiet. He said people should be wary of people on social media who offer to thaw frozen pipes. They can cause more problems. He said homeowners should learn how to shut the water off to their homes.