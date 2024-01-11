Iowa Caucus Countdown: Volunteers Prepare for Election Kickoff

Understanding the voting process for Monday night's Iowa caucuses: keynotes for precinct chairs

By: Gaylord News

-

The Iowa caucuses are just days away and preparation continues for volunteers who will be leading their precincts.

The chance to begin the presidential nomination process is an opportunity unique to Iowans.

This caucus cycle, the republican party of Iowa will be participating in person at over 1600 precinct locations across the state ranging from homes to churches and schools.

There are a few things to note on how the voting process will work on Monday night.

Precinct chairs, like Terry Rich of Dallas County, will organize the caucus at their location. “So my job will be sure we are all set up and when people come in they aren’t all standing in line they understand what to do,” said Rich.

After check-in, a prayer, reciting of the pledge, and time to speak about the candidates followed by the election of precinct chair and county convention delegates the votes will then be submitted to the state party by precinct chairs through a cloud-based system used on a phone or laptop– where they only have access to their precinct.

All of the hard copies of voters' ballots– the final results and voter registration cards are then delivered to the republican party’s headquarters in a bag often like this.

Allowing the GOP to certify the online results -- Results that often have great bearing on who will be America’s next president.