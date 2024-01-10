Ring Camera Captures Homeowner's Fight With Alleged Attempted Burglar

Beyers' Ring camera caught the struggle over the man's backpack that started on the front porch.

A Bethany homeowner interrupted an intruder this week and it was all caught on camera. The burglar attempted to escape, but not before a tussle with the homeowner in the front yard. Cristina Beyers said she was determined to keep what she thought the accused burglar stole from her home.

The retired law officer thought she put dealing with criminals behind her, but on Monday Beyers came face-to-face with an intruder when she came home from the doctor.

“I saw the light on in the room, I knew I had turned all my lights off,” said Cristina Beyers, burglary victim. “I yelled out who's here and he came out.”

Beyers said the man in her home, later identified as Timothy Chappell, broke in through the back door and tried to explain why he was there.

“He’s like ‘lady, I just followed the person that broke into your house,’” said Beyers. “So, my brain is like, ‘Now I’ve got two in the house.’”

Chappell bolted for the door and Beyers went after him, thinking he might have stolen her gun.

“That’s all I could think is he can’t leave with that,” said Beyers. “If he has it, he can’t leave.”

Beyers' Ring camera caught the struggle over the man's backpack that started on the front porch. Her daughter has access to the camera and called 911.

911 call: “Yes, um my mother is at home and on my Ring camera she was just attacked by some man.”

A man driving near Northwest 23rd Street and Peniel Avenue heard Beyers’ yells for help just as the suspect was running away.

“He pulled up to see if I was okay and I asked him to follow the man,” said Beyers. “I don’t know his name, but he was a blessing.”

Bethany police pulled up a short time later. Officers found Chappell behind a building down the street and arrested him. Beyers does not suggest fighting with a burglar.

“I was sore,” said Beyers. “It was hard for me to move around.”

In this case, her officer training came in handy.

“Your adrenaline kicks in, it just does, and you do what you have to do in that moment,” said Beyers.

Bethany police tied Chappell to a car burglary that same morning.