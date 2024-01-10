Oklahoma City Neighborhood Gets New Public Park

The park is going to have a butterfly theme with pollinator gardens, according to the city. It will also have recent public art pieces. The groundbreaking will be in late 2024 or early 2025, the city says.

By: News 9

A new park is being built in Oklahoma City for Ward 7, according to the city.

The city purchased an over four acre property that includes the former Dewey Elementary School for the park.

The Planning Department’s Strong Neighborhoods Initiative has completed a five-year partnership with the Capitol View neighborhood in northeast Oklahoma City. They have also repaired 37 homes, built nine new homes, planted trees, provided summer programs for youth, invested in public art and beautification and more, according to Oklahoma City.

The park is going to have a butterfly theme with pollinator gardens, according to the city. It will also have recent public art pieces. The groundbreaking will be in late 2024 or early 2025, the city says.

“Since our team’s first revitalization strategy meeting more than six years ago, the neighborhood has requested a park at this site,” SNI’s Program Planner Shannon Entz said. “From a planning perspective, it is perfectly situated atop a hill, with several homes facing it, with terrific access. It couldn’t be a better location. We are thrilled to finally be able to move forward and begin hearing more of their ideas.”

A discussion of future park amenities will be held Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Christ Temple Community Church.

“We believe the park will be a beautiful and peaceful place to meet neighbors, enjoy the outdoors and promote wellness,” President of the Capitol View Neighborhood Association Priscilla Meadows said. “We also hope it will further our CVNA mission to reclaim, reinvest, restore and rebuild together block by block.”

The property was purchased for around #350,000 and around $1.6 million has been set aside for the demolition of the school and the park’s construction. The project will be paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.