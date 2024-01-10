Norman Wellness Center Kicks Off Walking Club, Indoor And Outdoor Options

Norman’s Health and Wellness Center, known as 'The Well,' is starting a walking club on Wednesdays and Thursdays to encourage movement and meeting new people.

By: News 9

Norman’s Health and Wellness Center, known as 'The Well,' is kicking off walking groups as a way for people to get healthy and meet new people.

Every Wednesday, people from the Norman area come together for an hour to walk outside.

The group says they will be walking in rain, shine, and even freezing temperatures.

Tuesday and Thursday walking groups are indoors and allow space for walking assistance devices.

They had a kickoff meeting last week that they say had a big turnout, but there is still room for more.

Elise Grein, with Norman Regional Health System's "Health at The Well", said this is an effort to help community members form long-term healthy habits.

“Oklahoma is third in the nation in obesity and obesity-related diseases, so because of that, we want to focus on prevention and community involvement,” said Grein.

The Well hopes the sense of community encourages people to participate.

“If you have a friend that you’re walking with, then you’re more likely to walk, so hopefully, people will come to the walking groups and meet people,” Grein said.

They say anyone is welcome, even if you do not live in Norman. Dogs are allowed on outdoor walks.

The group meets Wednesday, Jan. 10, from noon to 1 p.m. for an outdoor walk and Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. for an indoor walk.