An apartment fire leaves many Oklahoma City residents displaced

A fire at a metro apartment complex in Oklahoma City leaves five people with injuries and many looking for another place to stay.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

A fire at a metro apartment complex in Oklahoma City leaves five people with injuries and many looking for another place to stay.

Many people were seen on Wednesday afternoon gathering up their remaining belongings as they made plans to stay with family and friends.

It happened Wednesday evening, about 6 p.m., when one building caught fire and started to spread to the adjacent building.

Oklahoma City Fire Department, with assistance from Nichols Hills Fire Department, responded to the fire.

Dallas Dunn believes he was the first to call 911. He said he was waiting for his friend, who lives in the building, when he saw smoke.

“I heard someone scream from the far top apartment and then they walked out and I saw smoke coming out and it was white smoke,” said Dunn.

One resident jumped to her husband from a second-story window.

“I come back and my son was out here in the middle of the parking lot. They said she was up here on the corner, she jumped down on me and another tenant and she did, she kicked the window out and slashed her leg open real bad,” said Andre Stephens.

OCFD Public Information Officer Scott Douglas said the fire was mostly in the attic area at the complex.

He said the heat from the fire was intense and began to spread.

“It was beginning to spread to nearby other apartment fire at the other apartment building. Firefighters made a quick, aggressive fire attack inside. Fortunately, we had several people who had self-evacuated,” said Douglas.

Douglas adds that some critical patients were transported.

He also said one of the injuries from the fire was suffered by a firefighter.

Douglas said across the United States, the number one cause of fires starts in the kitchen and is actually cooking fires, followed by electrical.

He said it is really important to have a fire evacuation plan. Douglas said these fires can grow quickly and fast.

He also added that making sure you have a working smoke alarm and said people have a 50 percent greater chances of survival when these are installed.

Douglas said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and will be ongoing for another couple of weeks.

RELATED:

6 injured, including firefighter in NW OKC apartment fire

Six injured in NW OKC apartment fire