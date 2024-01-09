Thunder, Griffin Media Announce Plans To Air Remaining Friday Regular-Season Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media announced Thunder Friday Nights, a partnership to televise the remaining eight Friday regular-season games for free, over the air with the use of an HD antenna, as well as on cable and satellite providers.

By: News On 6, News 9

An agreement between the NBA and Bally Sports has created a unique and exciting opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder to broaden its TV reach for Friday games during the rest of the 2023-24 regular season. Tuesday, the Thunder and Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media announced Thunder Friday Nights, a partnership to televise the remaining eight Friday regular-season games for free, over the air with the use of an HD antenna, as well as on cable and satellite providers. The games will air on Griffin stations KSBI, Ch. 52 in Oklahoma City, and News On 6 Now Ch. 6.3 in Tulsa. The games will also be carried on COX (Ch. 7 in OKC, Ch 53 in Tulsa), other cable outlets, and DirecTV and DISH in OKC (Ch. 52). The first of these eight broadcasts will be Friday, Jan. 26 when the Thunder plays at New Orleans.

In addition to the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets, the Thunder has partnered with several stations in the region to carry these games on outlets owned by Gray Television (Wichita, KS and Lawton, OK/Wichita Falls, TX), and Morgan Murphy Media (Joplin, MO/Pittsburg, KS). Regional markets outside of Oklahoma City and Tulsa are subject to NBA approval, based on league broadcast territory rules.

Free over-the-air television access requires the use of an HD antenna, widely available for purchase. It is estimated those broadcasts in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and the other markets will be available for approximately 2 million homes across Oklahoma and the region.

The NBA and Diamond Sports Group reached an agreement to allow teams to join with local broadcasters for a limited number of over-the-air games during the remainder of the regular season. Diamond Sports is the owner of Bally Sports Oklahoma.

The eight Friday games will not be available on Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports+ streaming. Aside from the Friday games and four games exclusively airing nationally on TNT, all other remaining Thunder games this season will be broadcast and streamed by Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports+ as normal.

“For 70 years, the Griffin family has been a pioneering force in our community and the television industry, and we are particularly proud to partner with a locally-owned broadcaster that brings such a deep connection and commitment to all Oklahomans," said Clay Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder. “The Thunder is grateful for the loyal support we receive from our fans across Oklahoma and the region. We look forward to providing them this additional access to our game broadcasts.”

"Griffin Media is proud to partner with the Oklahoma City Thunder to bring this incredible season of Thunder basketball to even more Oklahoma homes through our locally-owned television stations,” said David Griffin, Chairman and CEO of Oklahoma’s Own Griffin. “Our mission is to keep Oklahomans safe, informed, and entertained, and partnering with the Oklahoma City Thunder in broadcasting these Friday Night games further instills our commitment to our state and our fellow Oklahomans.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity from the NBA and Bally Sports that allows us to increase our fans’ ability to watch Friday games free and over the air this season, said Dan Mahoney, Thunder vice president of Broadcasting. “How and where games are shown next season and beyond remains uncertain, but for now we are pleased to have this chance to expand our reach.”

The eight Thunder Friday Night games are:

Friday, Jan. 26 at New Orleans Pelicans 7 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. CT Friday, Feb 23 vs. Washington Wizards 7 p.m. CT Friday, March 8 vs. Miami Heat 7 p.m. CT Friday, March 22 at Toronto Raptors 6 p.m. CT Friday, March 29 vs. Phoenix Suns 7 p.m. CT Friday April 5 at Indiana Pacers 6 p.m. CT Friday, April 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7 p.m. CT

These games will be exclusively televised via the following stations:

KSBI-Ch. 52 Oklahoma City (Griffin Media)

COX Ch. 7

DirecTV Satellite Ch. 52

DISH Network Ch. 52

Other cable outlets: check local guide for KSBI-52 channel.

News On 6 NOW Ch 6.3 Tulsa (Griffin Media)

COX Ch. 53

Other cable outlets: check local guide for News on 6 Now channel.

KSWO-ME TV Ch. 7.3 Lawton/Wichita Falls (Gray Television)

CableOne Ch. 29

Fidelity Ch. 5

Spectrum (TX) Ch. 1240

KSCW-CW Ch 33.1 Wichita, KS (Gray Television)

COX Ch. 5

DirecTV Ch. 33

KOAM stations Joplin, MO/ Pittsburg, KS (Morgan Murphy Media)

CBS KOAM Ch. 7

FOX KFJX Ch. 14

CW 14.2

Check program listings

“Accessing these games will require our fans to adapt and make some changes in their viewing habits on those Friday nights,” Mahoney said. “Besides being available by using an antenna to access the local stations, the Friday night games through April 12 will be on cable and satellite channels that are different from the Bally Sports broadcasts. We encourage fans to pay close attention to Thunder and Griffin social media and digital platforms for all channel and tune-in information.”

The Thunder has established a special website with complete channel details, information on how to access the Friday game broadcasts, and how to connect an HD antenna and scan for the channels. That website is okcthunder.com/watchlocal. Griffin Media also features information on its websites at news9.com/thunder and newson6.com/thunder.

For the eight Friday night games, the Thunder’s on-air team of Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Paris Lawson, Nick Gallo and the team’s director and producer will continue to provide a top-quality broadcast with expert coverage and analysis. Each of the eight games will include 30-minute pre and postgame shows.