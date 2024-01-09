Oklahoma City Public Schools Closed For Jan. 9

Tuesday, January 9th 2024, 7:30 am

By: News 9


Students will be out of class on Tuesday, as Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that they will close due to winter weather.

January 9 will be a snow day meaning that students do not need to log in or complete any work from home, said school officials in a post to the district website.

Officials said that all OKCPS activities have been canceled and school buildings and administrative offices will be closed.

