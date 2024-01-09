Roads Open Again After 3 Separate Semi Truck Crashes Blocked Both Directions Of I-35

Crashes on I-35 involving three separate semi trucks are causing heavy traffic delays in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A jackknifed semi-truck blocked several lanes on southbound I-35 in Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Southeast 59th Street and I-35 around 4:30 a.m. in Oklahoma City.

The semi jackknifed right as it was coming up on the bridge. Slick and wet roads are causing issues for many drivers. Traffic is currently getting by slowly by using the shoulder. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Another semi is jackknifed on I-35 at the Southeast 89th Street exit. The truck hit the barrier hard and blocked all lanes of I-35 in that area for around an hour. Crews have managed to move that truck off to the side of the road. Traffic is back to normal as of 7:30 a.m..

Meanwhile, I-35 northbound at I-240 near Moore was closed for a few hours due to an injury collision involving a jack-knifed truck. Traffic reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

No details have been released on the state of the injury.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.