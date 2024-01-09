Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren Lead Thunder Past Wizards 136-128

Monday, January 8th 2024, 9:06 pm

By: Associated Press


Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, Chet Holmgren added 31 and the Oklahoma City Thunder led most of the way in a 136-128 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Jalen Williams added 21 points and 10 assists for the Thunder, who avoided a third loss following defeats at Atlanta and Brooklyn to begin a four-game road trip.

Oklahoma City, which entered as the NBA's second-best shooters, went 59.1% (52 of 88) from the floor and 50% (14 of 28) from 3-point range, narrowly missing season highs in both categories.

Holmgren spearheaded that effort, making 11 of 14 shots and going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Poole scored 24 points, and Kyle Kuzma added 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Washington's fifth-straight defeat.

Tyus Jones added 18 points and had nine assists for the Wizards, who lost despite going 46.9% (15 of 32) from 3-point range.

But Kuzma - Washington's leader in average 3s made and attempted - missed on all five of his attempts from beyond the arc. And after his layup pulled Washington to within 100-97 late in the third, Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a driving bank shot before the period expired.

Williams' 11 fourth-quarter points helped ensure the Thunder maintained a multiple-possession lead for the remainder of the contest.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Miami on Wednesday night.
