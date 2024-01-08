2 Arrested After Shots Fired During Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested Sunday morning after shots were fired at a traffic stop, police say.

Ivan Macias and Noel Chavez were arrested. Macias, believed to be the passenger, has been charged with shooting with intent to kill. Chavez, believed to be the driver, has been charged with endangering others with eluding a police officer, shooting with intent to kill, and driving with an invalid license.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the suspects fired at a deputy. Police have corrected this, and are now saying the two suspects were shooting at another vehicle, most likely in a road rage incident.

"You hear the term routine traffic stop, there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop," said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

An OCSO deputy attempted to pull over a pickup truck early Sunday morning. Shots were fired at a car stopped at a red light, the deputy was behind that car, police say.

The pursuit started after the deputy witnessed the shots fired, according to police.

"That led to a high-speed pursuit," he said.

Both the deputy and the suspects crashed into a ditch, according to Brilbeck.

"Our deputy, his vehicle actually became airborne," he explained. “When he landed, it flattened all four of his tires."

According to Brilbeck, no one was injured in the shooting or the pursuit, which continued on foot after the vehicles crashed.

"He was still able to get out and engaged in a foot chase with the suspects," Brilbeck said.

But the deputy only caught one suspect, the driver of the pickup.

As for the passenger who fired the shots, Oklahoma City Police stepped in to help.

"We caught the passenger a couple hours later," Brilbeck said.

The sheriff's office is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

