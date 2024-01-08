Red Cross Declares Emergency Blood Shortage

The Red Cross says donors are needed now more than ever as the number of donors is at a 20-year low. The organization says the lack of blood supply is forcing hospitals across the nation to make tough decisions.

By: News 9

The Red Cross has declared a nationwide emergency as blood supply levels hit critically low levels.

The Red Cross says donors are needed now more than ever as the number of donors is at a 20-year low. The organization says the lack of blood supply is forcing hospitals across the nation to make tough decisions.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the blood for the US. While all types of blood donations are needed type O and platelets are needed the most.

Explainer: How To Donate Blood

Blood donations are essential after disasters and emergencies, but blood is needed in hospitals daily.

Oklahoma has two different organizations that take blood, Our Blood Institute (OBI) and Red Cross.

Both organizations host mobile blood drives and have specific blood donation facilities.

Different kinds of blood donations:

Whole Blood

Whole blood donations are the most common donation, according to OBI. Donors give a pint of blood in about one hour. One whole blood donation can save up to three lives, according to OBI. A person can donate blood once every 56 days.

Platelets

Platelets are a part of blood cells that are essential for blood clotting. Donated platelets are often given to cancer patients and babies born without clotting factors, according to OBI. Because of this, platelet donations are very important.

Platelet donations are done by removing the blood, spinning it through a machine to remove the platelets, and then returning the blood to the body, according to OBI. Because much of the blood is returned to the body, platelets can be donated every seven days.

Plasma

Plasma is the part of the blood that carries red blood cells and nutrients, according to OBI. Plasma donations take around two hours. Donating plasma is similar to donating platelets, the blood is removed from the body, spun in a machine to separate the plasma, and the remaining parts of the blood is returned to the body. Plasma donations can be done every 28 days, according to OBI.

Common Blood Donation Restrictions:

While there are many reasons blood donation organizations can turn potential donors away, here are some of the most common.

The donor is exhibiting symptoms of illness. Donors should be feeling healthy when donating, and should be feeling well for 24 hours before donation.

The donor takes medication that disqualifies them. Most medications do not disqualify donors completely, it may require a waiting period before donation.

If a donor has low iron, which donation centers test before donation, they may be turned away. Donors can donate in the future if their iron levels improve.



