Putnam City School Bus Involved In Crash; No Injuries Reported

A Putnam City school bus was involved in a crash on Monday morning.

By: News 9

According to authorities at the scene, two students were on board at the time but they were not injured. The crash happened near Northwest 16th & Rockwell when the bus collided with another car.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.