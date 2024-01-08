Putnam City School Bus Involved In Crash; No Injuries Reported

A Putnam City school bus was involved in a crash on Monday morning.

Monday, January 8th 2024, 7:59 am

By: News 9


According to authorities at the scene, two students were on board at the time but they were not injured. The crash happened near Northwest 16th & Rockwell when the bus collided with another car.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
