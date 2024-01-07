Bodycam Video From Oklahoma City Officer-Involved Shooting Before Christmas Released

Newly released body cam video captured the dramatic takedown of two men accused of shooting at Oklahoma City police officers just days before Christmas.

By: News 9

Bodycam Video Reveals More Details Into Oklahoma City Officer-Involved Shooting Before Christmas

The men were confronted and accused of shooting dozens of rounds into a metro home that was occupied by children.

Both of those suspects were arrested on the same day as the shooting.

It all happened near Southwest 26th and Douglas where officers recovered several weapons from the scene.

Police said one of its supervisors was driving nearby when he witnessed two people shooting at the house, so he returned fire.

The supervisor struck one suspect in the arm. Per department policy, that supervisor was not wearing a body camera.

Crime scene photos reveal bullet holes inside a house, including a couch.

The clips show an officer locating the first suspect, 28-year-old Quintel Price.

He was arrested without issue.

Later on, officers found 26-year-old Vandell Stubbs who had been shot in the arm.

Officers used a beanbag gun during his arrest.

Police said no one inside the original home that was shot at was injured.

The officer who shot at the suspects is still on routine paid administrative leave.

Price and Stubbs are both currently out on bond.