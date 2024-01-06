Miss Rodeo USA Represents Oklahoma, International Finals Rodeo Next Week

Anna Woolsey is the first Miss Rodeo USA from Oklahoma in 22 years; she represents the IPRA in two big rodeos in Guthrie this week.

By: News 9

Anna Woolsey represents the International Professional Rodeos Association in events all over the country as Miss Rodeo USA

Woolsey is a Skiatook native and is the first Miss Rodeo USA from Oklahoma in 22 years.

She said that her job is to be a public relations person for the sport of rodeo, which takes her all over the country.

"I go to school visits, sponsor visits, travel to rodeos, carry the American flag, and really just kind of help out wherever I'm needed at the rodeo," Woolsey said.

She is in Oklahoma for the Stampede at the E Rodeo, a World Champion Rodeo Alliance event in Guthrie that has its last event on Saturday night.

Next week, the International Finals Rodeo commences in Guthrie.

Cowgirls and cowboys have been competing in rodeos across the country, all leading up to the finals, where they could win $500,000.

"They take the top 15 out of each division, and they get to compete for the half million dollars at the IFR," Woolsey said.

At the IFR, Woolsey will give up her crown to the next Miss Rodeo USA in the Miss Rodeo USA pageant and ceremony.

She said she got into pageantry when she was young and initially just wanted to compete for a new saddle.

There will also be a western trade show and other events at the IFR.

