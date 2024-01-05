OKC's Lu Dort says it is time for them to get back on track too, after that 3-point loss in Atlanta.

By: News 9

Can The Thunder Come Back From 3-Point Loss? OKC Faces The Nets

The Thunder are in New York this weekend.

They play in Brooklyn tonight.

Back on New Year's Eve the Thunder defeated the Nets winning by 16 at Paycom Center.

A much-deserved off day yesterday for the Thunder, after playing on consecutive nights.

The team had a light practice this morning at Barclays Center.

The Nets come into the matchup on a 5-game losing streak so OKC understands Brooklyn will come out firing, but Lu Dort says it is time for them to get back on track too, after that 3-point loss in Atlanta.

What they've done in the past here, probably won't have an impact on tonight's game or will it? The Thunder must love playing in Brooklyn. The last time they lost at Brooklyn, you’d have to go back to Kevin Durant's last season in Oklahoma City.

After tonight, the Thunder will stay in New York on Saturday, an off day, then practice Sunday morning, before they depart for Washington D.C.