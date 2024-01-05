Dashcam Video Released For Fatal Trooper-Involved Shooting, Trooper Will Not Be Charged

The dash camera footage has been released for a shooting that involved an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and killed a semi truck driver.

By: News 9

District Attorney Max Cook has declined to file charges against the trooper involved.

“I am sure that you, I, the entire law enforcement community, and the entire citizenry are saddened that this shooting and death took place and all the impact it has had, and will have, on all associated with this,” Cook said. “It is tragic for everyone involved.”

28-year-old Alejandro Faudoa was shot and killed during a traffic stop along the Turner Turnpike near Stroud on Sept. 20, 2023.

The affidavit for a search warrant includes a narrative of the incident from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who is assisting with the investigation.

The document said on Sept. 20, a trooper pulled over a semi-truck on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud in Creek County for a commercial vehicle inspection. The incident report from OHP said the truck did not have a license plate displayed on the front bumper. Behind the wheel was Faudoa.

The trooper spoke with Faudoa while both men were inside the trooper's patrol unit, the affidavit said. That was when the trooper learned that Faudoa was traveling from Texas to Tulsa to pick up a trailer without a commercial driver's license, according to the document. The trooper then placed Faudoa on out-of-service status for conducting interstate commerce without a CDL.

The OHP incident report said the trooper made several observations "that led him to believe Faudoa was engaged in some type of criminal activity."

When the trooper questioned Faudoa about what was inside his truck, and said he was requesting a canine officer, Faudoa ran out of the patrol unit and back toward his semi, despite the trooper telling him to stop multiple times, the affidavit said. With Faudoa not listening to commands, the trooper holstered his weapon and tried to physically stop Faudoa, the document continued. But Faudoa was able to break free and get inside the semi-truck's cab, the affidavit said.

The trooper continued to tell Faudoa to stop and followed Faudoa into the cab, according to the document. Faudoa then hit the gas pedal with the trooper still inside the semi while the passenger door was open, the affidavit said. That was when the trooper fired several shots, killing Faudoa.

OHP's incident report said the trooper "feared falling out of the open passenger door and being run over by the truck tractor's dual wheels."

The truck slowed to a stop.