OKC Memorial Marathon Kicks Off Training Run Saturday

Friday, January 5th 2024, 12:46 pm
The 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is having its Kickoff Training Run on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8:00 a.m.
Runners will follow the new 5K course, starting at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and finishing near Scissortail Park.
The first 500 participants registered for the training run and the Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, or 5K will also receive a special edition Marathon hat and tech gloves.
Roads along the course will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. and will re-open as runners clear those streets.
WHAT: OKC Memorial Marathon Kickoff Training Run
WHEN: Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 a.m.
WHERE: Start Line - in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
Finish Line - Oklahoma City Boulevard and Hudson
