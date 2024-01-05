OKC Memorial Marathon Kicks Off Training Run Saturday

The 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is having its Kickoff Training Run on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 8:00 a.m.

Runners will follow the new 5K course, starting at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and finishing near Scissortail Park. 

The first 500 participants registered for the training run and the Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, or 5K will also receive a special edition Marathon hat and tech gloves.

Roads along the course will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. and will re-open as runners clear those streets.

WHAT: OKC Memorial Marathon Kickoff Training Run

WHEN: Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: Start Line - in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

              Finish Line - Oklahoma City Boulevard and Hudson
