Graham Colton Performs 'Don't Give Up On Me' Live From The Porch

Oklahoma City musician Graham Colton stopped by The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Beverages Porch to perform his song, "Don't Give Up On Me," this morning.

By: News 9, Anna Denison

He shared that Pat Green will be playing at The Jones Assembly on Friday night and they are giving away tickets to fans that tag @News9 and @thejonesokc on social media.

Colton said he is always working on new music and is excited about all of the performances and events they have coming up.

For more information on The Jones Assembly and what they have coming up, check their WEBSITE.