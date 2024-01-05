Insulin Affordability Crisis: Oklahoma Attorney General Eyes Legal Action

Oklahoma Attorney General considers legal action against pharmaceutical and pharmacy benefit management companies over rising insulin costs.

"We have an Insulin affordability crisis in Oklahoma," said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. "There is a disproportionate disconnect between the cost of production of insulin and the profit charged by the manufacturer."

Major manufacturers have made strides in recent years to reduce out-of-pocket costs for Insulin. But, State Senator Carri Hicks (D-Oklahoma City) hopes prices come down further. Her son has Type 1 diabetes. "So few entities should not be controlling 85% of the market share," Hicks said. "So, when you think about the cost of insulin being $300 for a tiny little vial that keeps our son alive for 30 days, it's unacceptable."

The Attorney General's office is currently seeking bids for outside counsel to investigate further legal action. But, Drummond said he is "100-percent" certain there will be a favorable outcome. "The wheels of justice grind slowly," Drummond said. "I think there will be several manufacturers that if we can establish causation and their guilt, will settle."

Drummond said it could take anywhere from 18 months to 5 years, depending on the extent of litigation, for Oklahomans to notice any difference in Insulin prices.