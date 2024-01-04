The Oklahoma City Thunder is celebrating Black History Month by hosting an artwork contest for students.

By: News 9

OKC Thunder Challenges Students To Create Art For Black History Month

The Oklahoma City Thunder is celebrating Black History Month by hosting an artwork contest for students.

Erin Oldfield, the Director of Community Engagement with the Thunder, joined News 9 to talk about the contest.

High school students are invited to submit artwork showcasing how a moment or person in Black history inspires them.

Four winners will be selected and recognized during the Thunder game Feb. 27. Winners get Thunder gear, a play autographed item, plaque and game tickets.

Entry deadline is Feb. 5th.

To learn more about the contest or submit your work, click here.