OKC Thunder Challenges Students To Create Art For Black History Month

Thursday, January 4th 2024, 4:48 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder is celebrating Black History Month by hosting an artwork contest for students.
Erin Oldfield, the Director of Community Engagement with the Thunder, joined News 9 to talk about the contest.
High school students are invited to submit artwork showcasing how a moment or person in Black history inspires them.
Four winners will be selected and recognized during the Thunder game Feb. 27. Winners get Thunder gear, a play autographed item, plaque and game tickets.
Entry deadline is Feb. 5th.
To learn more about the contest or submit your work, click here.
