LOFT report finds 57 state agency reports "obsolete"

By: Haley Hetrick

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency released a report to state lawmakers that digs into the inefficiencies within state agency reporting.

LOFT Report Main Findings:

There are More than 500 Reports Required of Agencies, 57 of Which are Obsolete. Lack of a Centralized Reporting System Limits Ability to Determine Agency Compliance Inconsistent Compliance Inhibits Agency Accountability and Limits Legislative Awareness A Centralized Online System Would Create Accountability, Improve Usability of Reports, and Simplify Agency Compliance

LOFT Report Policy Change Recommendations:

• Create a centralized filing system for reports statutorily required to be provided by agencies to the Legislature, to include the following functionality:

• An index of all statutorily required reports, sortable by agency name, policy area, title of law, and other information.

• The dates of the last submitted report and the due date of the next report. • Notification to the statutorily designated report recipients when a report is submitted, therefore eliminating the need for agencies to separately provide copies to each recipient and the recipient to maintain records of the reports.

• Confirmation of submission to the agency.

• A dashboard reflecting whether a report has been submitted or is overdue. • If a report is required due to an event or agency action, provide a list of questions from which the agency can determine if they are required to submit a report.

• Designate an agency or office of the Legislature to provide oversight of reports to ensure compliance by agencies.

• Direct agencies through statute that if the content requested is available elsewhere, such as through another agency’s report or within the agency’s annual report, that the agency submittal include the relevant sections of the previously reported information and not just a reference to the existing report or attachment of another report.

• Create a process to periodically review the continued need for individual reports, whether this task is assigned to an oversight entity or feedback is solicited from agencies.

• Establish sunset dates for reports created to document progress of a new program.

• Direct the review of statutorily ambiguous reporting requirements to either clarify the requested information or to clarify the recipients of such information. For example, replacing references to “the Legislature” with specific office holders.

• For any reports whose submission is contingent upon a federal definition, replace the federal term with a list of agencies the Legislature wants to receive information from.

• Require the agency or office responsible for tracking agency compliance with reporting to provide compliance information to the chairs of the respective committees with oversight of those agencies.

• Clarify legislative intent that agencies are to follow the requirements of statutes until specifically directed otherwise, eliminating agencies independently deciding a report is no longer required. This would include an agency submitting a report describing the conditions for why the agency does not have information to provide.

LOFT Report Takeaways

State Senate Budget Chairman Chuck Hall says his biggest takeaway from the meeting is that they need to find a streamlined service program for state agencies to send in their reports.

I think what we found today is that we have a lot of these agency reports that are being underutilized for whatever reason. One reason may be that even the agency itself doesn't even recognize or hasn't discovered that they have a report to turn in. Two, some of these reports are being turned in and we don't know where they're going,” said Sen. Chuck Hall.

“It may be they're turned in via email - may go to the speaker's office, may go to the governor's office, may go to a staff office, and we don't know what happens to them after that. I think the bottom line is - if we are going to request agency reports, and the agency is going to go to the time and effort to create those reports, then they should be utilized,” said Sen. Hall.

Senator Hall says a streamlined system like this already exists, so now the focus will be on transitioning all state agencies to use that program.

“As we discovered in the meeting today and I think much to the surprise of many of our members, we already have a centralized reporting system that was created back in 2008. I think that's certainly an option to be able to use a system that we already have in place ,” said Sen. Hall. If that's something that we can do, I think that the most efficient way is to use a system that we already have in place here in the state government.”