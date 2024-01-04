Movie Man: The Boys In The Boat

Many people have asked our Movie Man Dino Lalli recently, "What is the best family film out right now?" He says without hesitation, he recommends "The Boys in the Boat".

By: News 9

Many people have asked our Movie Man Dino Lalli recently, "What is the best family film out right now?"

He says without hesitation, he recommends "The Boys in the Boat".

Dino joins us with a behind-the-scenes look at the film and comments from the director, George Clooney.

The Boys In The Boat

Hollywood has quite a few inspiring sports-themed movies, especially those focused on underdogs who rise to the occasion. But films about rowing teams are few are far between. Until now when George Clooney felt he had to tell the story of a group of poor but scrappy young men. They end up finding a slice of glory when they become the USA’s choice to compete in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Rowing, particularly in the 1920s, was one of the most attended sports in the United States. The Boys in the Boat is about strong, tough kids, but they were poor and hungry. They're rowing because it was the only way they could stay in college. Every film we've ever seen that has an underdog in it, you're always rooting for them. That you can pull yourself up from nothing and succeed.

There are lots of times when the human spirit prevails over circumstances that it doesn't seem that it ought to be able to prevail over. George understood what the heart of the story was. It reminds us of what we're capable of when we pull together.