Oklahoma Sooners Announce Departure Of Defensive Coordinator

The Oklahoma Sooners will have a new defensive coordinator when they start play in the SEC this fall. Head coach Brent Venables announced Thursday that OU and defensive coordinator Ted Roof had agreed to part ways.

By: News 9

"I have the utmost respect and appreciation for Ted," said Venables, who hired Roof from Clemson in December 2021. "I told him Wednesday I made a decision to go in a new direction at defensive coordinator and offered him an opportunity to remain on our staff in a different role. He explained that he has a deep desire to keep coaching and will look to do that at a different school.

"Ted is an incredibly knowledgeable coach and teacher, and his players love playing for him. Our program is thankful for his extreme dedication the last two seasons and for helping make us better."

