Oklahoma Capitol Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Among Multiple Other State Capitols

By: News 9

A bomb threat to the State Capitol prompted an investigation by Oklahoma law enforcement.

Department of Public Safety officials said the threat was issued via email and was one among several issued to state capitols across the country.

According to the Associated Press, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana capitols all evacuated due to bomb threats.

Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Missouri and Maryland all received threats, the Associated Press says, but they did not evacuate.

We're told there was a sweep of the Oklahoma Capitol building, but the threat was found to be not credible.