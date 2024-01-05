Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon: What You Need To Know

The event is attended by thousands of participants each year who Run to Remember those whose lives changed after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

By: News 9

-

The annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is a fundraising event for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. The event is attended by thousands of participants each year who Run to Remember those whose lives changed after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

The Memorial Museum is open throughout the weekend, and is free for those with a race bib.

“Our mission is to celebrate life, reach for the future, honor the memories of those who were killed and unite the world in hope. This is not just another marathon. It is a Run to Remember … and a race to show that we can each make a difference and change the world.” - Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

To learn more about the Run to Remember and the purpose of the Memorial Marathon, click here.

The marathon has a multitude of events April 26-28.

The race weekend begins Friday with a Health and Fitness Expo at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The expo will have live broadcasts, panels and is where official marathon apparel and packets are given out. Each registered runner must pick up their packet during the expo prior to their race.

The weekend ends after the full marathon at the finish line festival.

What Races Are A Part Of The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Weekend?

Marathon: Sunday, April 28 at 6:30 a.m.

Half-marathon: Sunday, April 28 at 6:30 a.m.

Relay: Sunday, April 28 at 6:30 a.m.

5K: Saturday, April 27 at 7 a.m.

Kids Marathon: Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m.

Senior Marathon: Saturday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

How Do I Register For The 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon?

People who wish to race in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon must register before the race. Once online registration is over, if the race is not full, late registration will be available at the Health and Fitness Expo.

Click here to register online for the marathon.

How Do I Volunteer With The 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon?

Volunteers will receive Loud City two tickets to an upcoming Thunder game and a volunteer t-shirt.

Click here to learn more about volunteering for the marathon.

Packet Pickup Information For Memorial Marathon Races

Packet pickup will be held at the Health and Fitness Expo at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Racers must pick up their packets before the day of their race. Those running on Saturday will have to pick up their race packets on Friday.

When picking up their packets, racers will need to present a photo ID and their bib number. Bib numbers will be sent in a confirmation email the Thursday before the race.

Where Can I Watch The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon?

Spectators can watch the race from many locations along the map. Below is a list of top watching locations:

Starting line - near the Memorial Museum Bricktown Lincoln Terrace and Nichols Court Park - Northeast 18th Street and Culbertson Crown Heights, Gorilla Hill and Irish Alley - 38th Street and Shartel The Village and Waverly Avenue - Between Wilshire and Britton Nichols Hills and Grand Boulevard - Nichols Hills Plaza Lakehurst - Drakestone Avenue and Lakehurst Drive Classen Boulevard - Between 63rd Street and 50th Street Mesta Park - 18th Street and Classen Finish Line

Check out the race map for exact locations.

What Is The Weather Typically Like On Race Day?

Oklahoma's weather come late April could be warm, cool, or cold. Just a few years ago, the Marathon was run as sleet fell. Participants should be prepared for anything because the race will go on no matter what, unless conditions present an imminent danger. To stay up to date with local weather, download the News 9 news and weather apps, and turn on notifications.

What Can I Leave At Gear Check For The Marathon?

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon provides a gear check back when racers pick up their packets. This is the only bag racers are allowed to check.

Gear check is closed at 1 p.m. on race day. All bags must be picked up before that time. All lost-and-found items will be located at the gear check booth. Discarded items will be donated to local shelters.

It is recommended that valuables, such as electronics and jewelry are left at home. The marathon is not responsible for lost or stolen property, including gear check items.

How Can I Qualify For The Boston Marathon?

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon. The Memorial Marathon sends a list of finishers to the Boston Athletic Association within a week after the race.

When registering for the Boston Marathon, include your finishing time, finishing place, race name, location and date, in the “Qualified Information” section. Make sure to indicate if your entered time is gun time or tag time.

The Boston Athletic Association will verify entered information.