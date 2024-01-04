Pursuit Ends In Officer Vehicle Crash, 1 In Custody

Thursday, January 4th 2024, 8:39 am
One person is in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash into a patrol car in northeast Oklahoma City, reports say.
The scene is near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard.
News 9's Natalie Cruz is on the scene and says a Midwest City Police vehicle was struck in the incident.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
