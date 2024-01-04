Large Oklahoma Healthcare Provider Warns Patients Of 2023 Data Breach

One of Oklahoma's biggest healthcare providers is warning patients that their business partner Navvis had a data breach in July of 2023.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

One of Oklahoma's biggest healthcare providers is warning of a data breach from last year.

SSM Health says their business partner Navvis had a data breach in July of 2023.

SSM stated that the company sent letters notifying patients if their data was compromised.

On SSM Health’s website, a statement can be found titled: ‘Data security breach information’

“Navvis & Company LLC (Navvis), a business partner that provides health management services to SSM Health, has recently experienced a data security incident that may have resulted in the compromise of protected health information for a limited number of SSM Health patients. Navvis has sent notice letters to these impacted individuals offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services. For more information please visit this Navvis site, or call 1-888-996-4022.”

Navvis & Company LLC sent out a notice that stated that the company became aware of ‘suspicious activity’ on their network. The notice continues to state that an investigation was conducted to find that between July 12 2023 to July 25 2023, a threat gained access to ‘certain systems’ which held private health information. Navvis also stated in the notice that if anyone had questions to contact this number: 1-888- 996-4022.

